New group to help mechanical leaders solve their most pressing technology challenges

DURHAM, N.C. , Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServiceTrade, a leader in purpose-built software for commercial contractors, announced the formation of a distinguished Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and support the company’s growth in the commercial mechanical market, deepening ServiceTrade’s role as a trusted advisor to mechanical executives.

The Advisory Board will work closely with ServiceTrade’s executive team to provide strategic direction, industry insights, and advice on emerging trends. Their collective knowledge will be instrumental in helping drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and deliver even greater value to its clients.

The members of the Advisory Board include:

Brad Boggs, President at B&W Mechanical: Brad started his career at B&W Mechanical as a technician and has since held multiple roles in account and service management over the past 20+ years. As President, he has doubled the company’s revenue year over year. Brad is also actively involved in multiple boards, such as the MCAG HVAC Service Advisory Board and the MTI/JATT HVAC Service Advisory Board.

Jaimi Lomas, VP/GM of Service at AO Reed: Jaimi has 30 years of experience in the commercial HVAC industry. She has succeeded as a female in a male-dominated industry by focusing on building a diverse and inclusive organization that reflects the community. Jaimi has previously served on the National Board of Managers for the Mechanical Service Contractors of America (MSCA).

Russ Borst, Former Owner/President at Hurst Mechanical: Russ has sold Hurst Mechanical and is now focused on ensuring a smooth transition of operations to new ownership. He is also actively involved in various boards, including Co-Chairing the joint UA/MSCA Labor Relations Committee, the International Pipe Trades Joint Training Committee, and the Ferris State University Advisory Board.

“With a career spanning over two decades in the HVAC service industry, I am thrilled to serve as a member of the advisory board for ServiceTrade,” said Brad Boggs, President at B&W Mechanical. “I see ServiceTrade as a trailblazing force in the software world for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning contractors. I am excited to be able to offer any insight or perspective to a company that provides such a vital service with a recognized culture of growing their people.”

“I’ve been impressed by the ongoing innovation and long-standing focus on customer success by the ServiceTrade team,” said Jaimi Lomas, VP and Board Member at AO Reed & Co. “By bringing these industry leaders together, I look forward to advising ServiceTrade on how software can make commercial contractors successful today and in the future.”

“I am honored to join the country’s number one Service Software Advisory Board,” said Russ Borst, VP of Service at Hurst Mechanical. “I firmly believe in hooking your wagons to good people and good organizations, and ServiceTrade is no exception. I have a passion for giving back to this Industry that has been so good to me for over 35 years, and I’m excited to help ServiceTrade become even better for contractors and their customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed professionals to our Advisory Board,” said Billy Marshall, CEO of ServiceTrade. “Their deep industry knowledge and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow and excel in the commercial HVAC, electrical, and plumbing sectors.”

Learn More-

ServiceTrade will showcase its end-to-end software platform for mechanical contractors at two upcoming mechanical industry conferences

SMACNA Annual Convention, Sept. 15-18 in Phoenix, Ariz

MSCA23 Propel, Sept. 22-25 in Marco Island, Fla.

About ServiceTrade

Founded in 2012, ServiceTrade makes software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for commercial service contractors like Fire and HVAC. These contractors utilize ServiceTrade’s mobile & web applications to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and increase revenue. ServiceTrade currently serves 1,300+ commercial contractors. The company can be reached at www.ServiceTrade.com.

Media Contact Information

Brian Bachofner, ServiceTrade Chief Marketing Officer

704.661.4134

brian.bachofner@servicetrade.com