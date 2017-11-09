ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of $30 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) (“ServisFirst”), the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announced the closing of a $30 million private placement of 4.50% fixed rate Subordinated Notes due November 8, 2027 (the “Notes”). 

ServisFirst intends to use the proceeds of the offering to redeem in full its 5.50% fixed rate Subordinated Notes issued November 9, 2012, as well as to provide additional capital to support continued growth.  The Notes have been sold to accredited investors pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the offering was fully subscribed.  ServisFirst served as its own placement agent in fulfilling the offering.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola and Tampa Bay, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
[email protected]

