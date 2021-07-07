Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ServisFirst Bank Announces Opening of International Department

ServisFirst Bank Announces Opening of International Department

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Tara Herd Joins ServisFirst Bank as International Department Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), recently announced the opening of an International Department to be led by Tara Herd. The International Department will provide multiple product offerings to ServisFirst Bank’s commercial customers including international and domestic standby letters of credit, import and export letters of credit, documentary collections, international wires, and foreign exchange. The International Department staff will consist of an experienced team with many years of product knowledge, product delivery and outstanding service.

“ServisFirst Bank is proud to expand our offerings to include a full suite of international products and services,” stated Paul Schabacker, ServisFirst Bank Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales Manager. “We continue to prioritize high quality service for our clients delivered by an experienced team. The opening of our International Department will enable us to best meet the needs of our clients.”

Tara Herd, International Department Manager
With over forty years of successful banking experience, Tara Herd joins ServisFirst Bank as Senior Vice President and International Department Manager. In this role, she will manage operations including trade finance, foreign exchange trading and operations, and international wires while supervising the administration of existing products and services.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Herd served in leadership positions at Synovus Financial Corporation, First Commercial Bank, and AmSouth Bank in Birmingham, Alabama. Her knowledge and experience will be invaluable to ServisFirst Bank and its clients.

For more information regarding the International Department for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, [email protected]. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $12 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.