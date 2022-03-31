Breaking News
ServisFirst Bank Earns Exclusive Endorsement from Washington Bankers Association

Receives Seal of Approval for Agent Credit Card Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), earns exclusive statewide endorsement by the Washington Bankers Association (WBA) for the Agent Credit Card program offered by ServisFirst Bank.

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service correspondent provider and currently issues cards for over 140 community banks across the country, including many that have recently converted from other agent credit card programs. Through the program, WBA members will be able to issue credit cards to their customers, both commercial and retail, with their own bank’s logo.

The Washington Bankers Association Professional Services (PROS) board of directors approved the endorsement, citing ServisFirst Bank’s innovative product offerings, customer service, and transparency on pricing. ServisFirst Bank provides a simple, straightforward program that includes credit card marketing and portfolio management services at no cost to Washington Bankers Association member banks.

“We are excited to be able to offer our members a high-quality agent credit card program through our partnership with ServisFirst Bank,” states Glen Simecek, President and CEO of the Washington Bankers Association. “ServisFirst has a proven success record. I have confidence that they will deliver the same quality of service here in Washington that has enabled them to succeed in other states.”

“We started self-issuing credit cards in 2011 because we weren’t satisfied with any of the programs on the market,” states Rodney Rushing, ServisFirst Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We knew that other banks also wanted a card program focused on customer service and transparency, which we are proud to offer. We are tremendously excited to be able to support the state banking associations by offering a program that will help their members offer quality products and solutions to their customers.”

ServisFirst Bank is also the exclusive agent credit card program for the American Bankers Association.

For more information regarding the endorsement or to speak to a representative of ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT WASHINGTON BANKERS ASSOCIATION
The Washington Bankers Association leads the banking industry as a premier provider of advocacy, education, and products and services. For more than 100 years, the WBA has been actively involved in shaping the legislative issues that impact the success of Washington’s banks. WBA’s comprehensive educational offerings are available in a variety of formats to make training as convenient, timely, and cost-effective as possible. WBA supports the missions of our members, connecting and promoting their philanthropic efforts. To learn more about the WBA, visit www.wabankers.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $15 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida.  In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net

