Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ServisFirst Bank Names New Head of Private Banking

ServisFirst Bank Names New Head of Private Banking

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Ron Morrison Promoted to Private Banking Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS), announces the promotion of Ron Morrison to Private Banking Manager. In this role, Morrison is responsible for providing the highest level of comprehensive, personalized banking services to clients and prospects that may represent significant and sensitive high net worth banking relationships.

“We are pleased to name Ron Morrison as head of Private Banking,” said Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President and CEO. “Ron is an excellent banker and leader and will focus on providing the personalized, seamless experience with top-notch service we strive to give our clients.”

Ron Morrison, Private Banking Manager
Ron Morrison has been promoted to Private Banking Manager at ServisFirst Bank. With over two decades of banking experience, Morrison started his career in wealth management at AmSouth Bank in 2000 and has been with ServisFirst Bank since 2005. Before this promotion, Morrison served as Senior Vice President, Private Banking at ServisFirst Bank.

Morrison received his Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration from The University of Alabama in 2000. He is involved throughout the community with several nonprofits and organizations. Morrison is a current advisory board member and past chairman of the board for Magic Moments. He was the new member committee co-chair in 2019 for the United Way Tocqueville Society and currently serves on the Birmingham board for the National Wild Turkey Federation.

For more information regarding Ron Morrison as Private Banking Manager for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, [email protected] For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $11 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Pensacola, Sarasota, and Tampa Bay.  In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.