Sesh Launches Immersive AI-Powered Business Coach

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Sesh helps professionals improve all the skills that matter in a few minutes a day

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sesh, launches a real AI-powered business coach for professionals to improve all the skills that matter in a few minutes a day. Sesh teaches soft skills at scale, coaching professionals into high-performing, inspirational leaders, helping them become more productive and better at their jobs.

Emerging from stealth in partnership with labs at Harvard Business School and UCLA Anderson, along with leading corporate partners and government agencies, Sesh is now open to the public.

Sesh is completely freemium and is poised to disrupt the fast-growing business coaching market, valued at over $15B per year and growing at a brisk 13% year-over-year. 

Personalizing the coaching experience at scale and at an affordable price presents a great challenge. Sesh has solved for both with its educational neuroscience-backed coaching platform.

After completing an interactive skills assessment, every user receives a personalized coaching plan. A virtual coach leads each coaching session through conversational style sessions, designed to help the user discover new techniques to create lasting change over time. The interactive chat interface and coaching methodology provide rapid and effective learning.   

In addition, Sesh’s artificial intelligence uses multi-modal analysis, including video, audio and language, to understand learners and hone such skills as communication, leadership, management, grit, decision-making, and more.  

“Everyone deserves a coach. Not just leaders and executives. Sesh is democratizing coaching with a scalable solution that mimics a real-life coaching experience, not just providing tips and content libraries Sesh is designed to help everyone discover their best selves,” said David Dorfman, CEO/Co-Founder of Sesh.

About Sesh

Sesh is a neuroscience-based people development company founded by David Dorfman, cauri jaye and Kevin Woolery. Sesh imparts practices and creates technologies that aid communication and increase performance across industries. 

To learn more about the company, visit gosesh.com.

More information

Press Kit: https://www.gosesh.com/press 

Sesh product website: https://www.gosesh.com/ 

Sesh team: https://www.gosesh.com/our-team 

Media Inquiries

Sierra Dowd: sierra@gosesh.com 510-284-9080

