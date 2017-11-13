Sessions looking into special counsel for Clinton issues: media reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked Justice Department prosecutors to decide if a special counsel should be appointed to investigate certain Republican concerns, including alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation and the sale of a uranium company to Russia, according to media reports on Monday.
