SettleThatDebt.com Offers Programs to Help People at Risk of Eviction, as Federal Judge Puts Millions at Risk of Losing Their Homes by Overturning the CDC’s Eviction Moratorium

Federal judge overturned the national eviction ban on Wednesday, May 12,2021, causing millions of Americans to be at risk of losing their residence

IRVINE, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Millions of Americans are struggling to pay their rent during this pandemic. While on the verge of eviction, many have turned to credit cards and high-interest loans to keep up with their rent payments. Others are already late on rent and have bills piling up.

After criticism, federal judge Dabney Friedrich overturned the national eviction ban on Wednesday. For many, the policy was taking pressure off their situation in an attempt to save their home. Now millions are at risk of losing their homes two months earlier than expected.

“An eviction is not a single event in a person’s life,” Emily Benfer said. “It actually changes the trajectory of a life, because it has such catastrophic implications for fiscal and mental health.”

This rent crisis will erode credit scores and lead to wage garnishments. In an attempt to save their credit scores, many Americans are resorting to debt relief services. It’s the perfect opportunity to put debt behind them without paying the total amount. This way, they resolve their debt for less and in less time than other debt solutions.

SettleThatDebt.com is a company working on bringing peace of mind and financial independence back into the lives of Americans. Their professionals negotiate with creditors and help individuals make an informed decision about how best to break free from their debt. They have made it their duty to provide a debt-free future to the average American.

“The average American is drowning in debt and spending most of their paycheck simply to pay interest on debts they accumulated. The good news is there’s light at the end of the tunnel!” said Jand Hashemi, President. “Our community of highly skilled professionals works together to negotiate with the creditors for the client, so they don’t have to worry about what’s going on behind the scenes.”

By investing in the right programs and the most trustworthy professionals, SettleThatDebt.com has achieved accurate results for years.

While many people are on the verge of losing their homes, debt relief has never been more critical. Lenders know that it’s better to get something rather than nothing from their borrowers.

So if someone is trapped in the vicious cycle of debt, go over to their website and get a free evaluation!

About SettleThatDebt.com

SettleThatDebt.com is the go-to company for debt relief in the US. They are a true staple in the industry, with numerous clients enrolled in their programs and spectacular reviews by their clients. They have been helping average Americans that have been forced to pay too much on their loans since 2012. Their trusted professionals will help make an informed decision about how to break free from debt as fast as possible. Check out their website and apply for a free evaluation! www.SettleThatDebt.com

Contact info: