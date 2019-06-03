Breaking News
Home / Top News / SEVEN DAYS UNTIL COMSCORE INC. CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Seven Days Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Class Action Against ComScore, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP announced today that seven days remain to make a motion in a class action pending against ComScore, Inc. (“ComScore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCOR) on behalf of a class (the “Class”) consisting of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of ComScore during the period between November 8, 2018 and March 29, 2019 (the “Class Period”).

If you invested in ComScore, lost money, and are interested in discussing your rights, or if you have relevant information concerning this matter, please visit ComScore class action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

The complaint, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the defendants violated the federal securities laws; specifically, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the ComScore class action, you must move the court no later than June 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

ComScore is an information and analytics company that tracks audiences, consumer behavior and advertising across media platforms.  The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and also failed to disclose material adverse facts about ComScore. Specifically, the complaint alleges that ComScore failed to disclose that:  (1) there were issues with the implementation of ComScore’s business strategies; (2) ComScore’s finances would be materially impacted as a result; and (3) as a result, defendants’ previous statements about the Company (with respect to operations and prospects) were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2019, ComScore announced that its Chief Executive Officer Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter would be resigning from their positions – after having joined the Company less than one year ago.  ComScore also announced that its revenues would be below analysts’ projections.  Analysts had projected $106 million revenue for ComScore’s first quarter of 2019.  ComScore announced that its revenues for the first quarter of 2019 would be between $100 million and $104 million.  After these disclosures, ComScore’s stock dropped by 28%.

