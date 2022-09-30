Seven Encore Locations Certified as Great Place to Work

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, is proud to announce that seven of its locations have been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®. The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The organization has pioneered research on the characteristics of a great workplace for over 30 years. As a part of the Great Place to Work survey process, Encore’s subsidiaries in several countries had the opportunity to become certified, and Encore is pleased to share that certification was achieved in the following locations:

Cabot Financial U.K.

Cabot Financial Ireland

Cabot Financial Spain

Cabot Financial France

Cabot Financial Portugal

Midland Credit Management Costa Rica

Midland Credit Management India

“We’re excited to have received these independent certifications around the world,” said Ashish Masih, Encore’s President and CEO. “We’re committed to making Encore a great place to work, and the insights we get from our colleagues through tools like this survey are an excellent way to achieve that goal.”

Encore has worked to create a culture and environment where everyone can thrive at work. The company also prioritizes the professional and personal growth of all colleagues and delivers unique benefits and recognition opportunities.

“A company’s culture is defined by its people, and we look forward to continuing to gather input from our colleagues around the world and learning from the insights provided by the Great Place to Work surveys,” said Tracy Ting, Encore’s Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “As we did with the development of our company Values, we’re excited for this opportunity for our colleagues to come together to co-create a culture that makes Encore an inclusive, collaborative workplace for all.”

