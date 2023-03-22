New unit provides military-focused treatment for behavioral health and substance use disorders

HENDERSON, Nev., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acadia Healthcare’s Military & Family Support Services (MFS) team announces the opening of a new treatment program at Seven Hills Hospital that is designed to address the unique needs of the military community. The Healthy Heroes program offers intensive treatment for active-duty military service members, National Guard members, reservists, and Veterans who are suffering from the trauma of living through life-threatening conditions and tragedy during their military careers.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 30, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. PDT; remarks begin at noon

Location: Seven Hills Hospital Gymnasium, 3021 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052

On-Site Contact: Michele Crawford, Director of Business Development, (702) 528-3037 (cell)

About Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services

The Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program is a free service that connects active-duty service members, Veterans, and their family members with mental health and substance use treatment providers in their area. Our military liaisons work with premier facilities across the U.S. both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network. Services include referral coordination, guidance with the admissions process, ongoing support throughout treatment, and aftercare support. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com/programming-treatment/military-support.

About Seven Hills Hospital

Seven Hills Hospital is a premier provider of inpatient and outpatient treatment for individuals who are struggling with mental health concerns and addictions. Seven Hills offers a variety of programs, including inpatient treatment, detox services, intensive outpatient programming, and partial hospitalization programming. The services at Seven Hills are designed to provide focused care through age-specific treatment, including separate programs for children ages 5-11, adolescents ages 12-17, adults, and senior adults. Seven Hills Hospital also offers services that are tailored for individuals who need opioid addiction treatment. For more information, please visit www.sevenhillsbi.com.

