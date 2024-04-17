Seven jurors have been selected for former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial.
Lawyers approved the seven individuals, including two lawyers, an IT worker, a nurse, an English teacher, a software engineer and a sales professional.
Like all other potential jurors interviewed for the New York case, they were grilled on their political beliefs and thoughts towards the former president in order to assure impartiality.
