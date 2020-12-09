Breaking News
Seven Leading Non-Profit Providers Leverage Experience Treating Patients with Advanced Illness at Home for New, Unique Medicare Care Model

New Medicare Program Aligns Incentives to Provide Comprehensive Care to High-Needs Patients

Falls Church, Virginia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seven of the nation’s largest and well-known non-profit advanced illness providers have formed Advanced Illness Partners (AIP) to participate in a new model of care from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). One of CMMI’s most prominent new models, Direct Contracting allows organizations to accept financial risk and make use of new flexibilities and quality improvement incentives to better serve Medicare beneficiaries with complex and chronic illness.

Advanced Illness Partners is among 51 entities nationwide designated by CMMI to participate in this new program. Organizations participating in the Model are committed to providing high-value, comprehensive care to high-need Medicare beneficiaries— and are willing to accept risk for the most complex patients in the U.S. healthcare system.

AIP is comprised of seven organizations from six states—Arizona, Florida, Washington D.C., Virginia, Ohio, Nevada and Oregon—which have a combined nearly 250 years of experience in caring for those with advanced chronic illness through largely home-based, community-oriented care. The partners currently serve over 60,000 Medicare beneficiaries annually and have prior success in value-based models such as Independence at Home (IAH), Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), and the Medicare Care Choices Model (MCCM).

AIP organizations have provided home-based care in a cost-efficient manner for many years. Now, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consistently stated preferences of many seniors to “age in place,” AIP is excited to show just how effective this model of care can be in meeting patients’ needs.

Dr. Eric De Jonge, Director of Geriatrics at Capital Caring Health and Chief Medical Officer for Advanced Illness Partners shared, “We’re excited to participate in CMMI’s innovative program to bring advanced illness care upstream and serve patients with complex, chronic disease in the home setting for the long-term. As non-profit providers, our network allows us to remain community-based while also sharing best practices and economies to scale to invest in tools that help us improve care and lower costs of care for high-needs patients.”

The Advanced Illness Partners include Pure Healthcare, a program from Ohio’s Hospice; Geriatric Solutions, a program of the Hospice of the Valley in Arizona; Hope Healthcare in Fort Myers, Florida; Housecall Providers, a part of the CareOregon family; Cornerstone Hospice in Central Florida; Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada and Capital Caring Health in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. All seven organizations are excited to learn from each other and share best practices in treating patients.

Medicare beneficiaries looking for coordinated and comprehensive care may seek to enroll in the new program by visiting AdvancedIllnessPartners.org.

For more information on Advanced Illness Partners or the collaboration please contact Capital Caring Health’s Director of Population Health, Jacqueline Kimmell, at [email protected]

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

