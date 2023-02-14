Government officials, military leaders, and USO supporters will recognize the bravery and sacrifice of honorees during an annual awards dinner hosted by Drew Carey in Washington, D.C.

Arlington, VA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Members of the United States military exhibit incredible sacrifice and selflessness both on and off duty. The United Service Organizations (USO) is proud to recognize seven junior enlisted service members whose extraordinary acts of bravery went above and beyond the call to serve through the 2022 USO Service Member of the Year Awards. Command leadership from each military branch nominated their respective honorees, who will be celebrated at USO National Capital District’s Annual Awards Dinner on March 23, 2023, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

“The seven individuals recognized for their inspiring acts of heroism this year exemplify the values of both the USO and the Armed Forces,” said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. “From defending an Air Base overseas to rescuing civilians injured in a multi-car accident stateside, these honorees have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to protecting and serving others. We are thrilled to honor their achievements with the USO Service Member of the Year Awards during the 2023 Annual Awards Dinner.”

This year’s highly anticipated Awards Dinner will be attended by senior government and military leaders. members of Congress, as well as business and community leaders. Drew Carey will host the event and attendees will enjoy performances by country music duo Thompson Square as well as the American Pops Orchestra. A special tribute to the Service Members of the Year will be the highlight of an evening dedicated to raising support for the USO’s mission to keep American military members connected to family, home, and country throughout their service.

The 2022 USO Service Members of the Year include:

Sergeant Erick Ceja | USO Soldier of the Year

SGT Ceja was directly responsible for enabling the first U.S. Patriot engagement in combat in more than 19 years after seven interceptors were identified as threats to the Al Dhafra Air Base. He quickly analyzed the incoming threat, manned his battle station to ensure all launchers were operating properly, led his crew members through a perfect assumption drill, and remained calm throughout the operation. His actions ensured the safety of more than 3,500 service members and Department of Defense civilians.

Staff Sergeant Blake M. Metscher | USO Airman of the Year

Without any hesitation, SSGT Metscher climbed through an overturned minivan to rescue a trapped family suffering from head trauma and lacerations in a multi-vehicle highway accident. His decisive actions were key to the victims’ survival and lauded by first responders.

Maritime Enforcement Specialist Second Class Jacob Flores | USO Coast Guardsman of the Year

ME2 Flores saved three lives on an uncharted section of the Rio Grande River while operating a Response Boat early one morning. Upon spotting two women and an infant struggling in the water with no life preservers, Flores dove in despite imminent personal danger to pull them from the unforgiving river. His unselfish actions ensured the safety and health of all three victims who received emergency medical care after the rescue.

Corporal Alec T. Cruz | USO Marine of the Year

CPL Cruz saved the life of a fellow Marine after responding to a 911 call requesting medical assistance for an unconscious service member. He quickly placed her in the recovery position, evaluated her condition, and initiated CPR when her breathing stopped and a pulse could no longer be located. Cruz was able to revive the Marine after two cycles of CPR and provide lifesaving support while awaiting medical care.

Cryptologic Petty Officer Third Class Ty Knight | USO Sailor of the Year

While off duty near his home base in Virginia, CTR3 Knight responded to the sound of numerous gunshots from a drive-by at a nearby intersection. He and another sailor immediately took action, supported the survivor at the scene, and remained with them until emergency officials arrived.

Specialist Solomon Doss | USO National Guardsman of the Year

SPC Doss responded to an active structure fire early one morning while on duty as a police officer in Alabama. With flames and heavy smoke emerging from the house, he brought an elderly woman who had become incapacitated due to smoke inhalation to safety before the building was engulfed in flames. His composure and rapid response ultimately saved her life.

Sergeant Octavio Cesar Castruita | USO Guardian of the Year

SGT Castruita was off duty when he witnessed a pregnant woman cry out for help as a visibly distraught man attempted to forcibly seize her vehicle. He ran to the woman’s aid, then detained the offender long enough for emergency responders to take him into police custody. Castruita’s rapid response saved the woman and her unborn children from physical as well as emotional harm.

Learn more about the 2022 USO Service Members of the Year here.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce on social media.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Jennifer Passey United Service Organizations jpassey@uso.org