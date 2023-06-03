Kansas City, KS., June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHAT: The seventh annual Donate Life Legacy Walk is a celebration honoring the gift of life given through organ, eye and tissue donation and helps raise awareness about the importance of joining the organ, eye and tissue donor registry.

Did you know? Every organ donor can save up to eight lives; tissue donors can impact more than 100 lives.

Midwest Transplant Network will welcome families of donor heroes, transplant recipients and their families, medical professionals, community leaders and those who support organ, eye and tissue donation at the Donate Life Legacy Walk.

The free, family-friendly event includes a Tribute Trail, a live concert with a local band, a bubble ceremony in remembrance of donor heroes, food trucks to purchase meals and treats, yard games with cornhole and tumbling towers and informational booths featuring Saving Sight and Team MO-KAN.

Donate Life Legacy Walk participants — there are more than 1,760 registered this year — can stroll the Tribute Trail at their leisure throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring portable lawn chairs or blankets for seating; picnic baskets are welcome.

WHEN: Saturday, June 3

5:30 p.m. Welcome remarks from stage, activities begin

5:30-7 p.m. Concert — Cherry Bomb

7-7:15 p.m. Remembrance bubbles

7:15-8:30 p.m. Concert — Cherry Bomb

8:30 p.m. Thank you, event ends

WHERE: National WWI Museum and Memorial North Lawn

2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO 64108

MEDIA: Jan Finn, RN, MSN, President & Chief Executive Officer, will be available for interviews from 5:15-5:30 p.m. Please call 913-574-7955 by 4 p.m. to schedule.

Interviews with a donor family and a transplant recipient will also be available.

MORE: Midwest Transplant Network is commemorating its 50th anniversary serving the people of Kansas and western Missouri. More than 7,000 organ donors from Midwest Transplant Network’s donor service area (DSA) have contributed to over 32,000 lifesaving transplants since MTN’s inception in 1972. Additionally, more than 23,000 tissue donors have given gifts in this timeframe, enabling nearly 250,000 life-enhancing tissue transplants for burn victims, cancer survivors, individuals with sports-related injuries and more.

Organ donor heroes from Midwest Transplant Network’s service area saved the lives of 12 people with an organ transplant in 1972. In 2022, that number was 972, illustrating the thoughtfulness of people in Kansas and western Missouri; the strong support from MTN’s hospital and community partners; and MTN’s commitment to continual improvement and saving more lives.

CONTACT: Nez Savala Midwest Transplant Network 913-261-7355 nsavala@mwtn.org