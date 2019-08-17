Indian security forces injured at least six people on Saturday in Srinagar, the main city in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, as several protests broke out against New Delhi’s revocation of the region’s autonomy last week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘May God ruin Trump’, Tlaib’s grandmother says - August 17, 2019
- Several injured in Kashmir in clashes with Indian police - August 17, 2019
- Yemeni separatists quit some Aden posts; Houthis attack Saudi oil plant - August 17, 2019