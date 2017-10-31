Several people killed as truck drives down New York City bike path

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A pickup truck struck down multiple people on a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing several and injuring numerous others on Tuesday afternoon, before the driver was shot and taken into custody, the New York City police said.
