Some Senate Republicans want the upper chamber to reconvene “immediately” to proceed with an impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border. The House voted to impeach Mayorkas Tuesday night in a tight 214-213 vote.
Mayorkas is the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached by the U.S. Congress since 1876.
“Schumer should reconvene the Senate immediately and proceed to tri
