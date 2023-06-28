Discover the thriving sexual wellness industry projected to experience a remarkable CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032. With an upsurge demand for contraceptives throughout the world.

Sexual Wellness Market size is expected to surpass USD 75.5 billion by 2032. The sexual wellness industry has experienced significant expansion in recent years driven by several key factors. Increasing societal acceptance and openness for discussions on sexuality have led to a greater demand for products and services related to sexual well-being. The rise of e-commerce and online platforms has made sexual wellness products more accessible for consumers.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on self-care and holistic health has prompted individuals to prioritize their sexual wellness as an integral part of their overall well-being. Lastly, introduction of discreet products, along with the development of innovative and high-quality products will shape the industry outlook.

Awareness about safe sex to boost condoms demand

The sexual wellness market is segmented into condoms, sex toys, personal lubricants, and others. The condoms segment is predicted to witness notable gains through 2032, owing to their widespread availability in pharmacies, convenience stores, and online platforms that ensures they are easily obtainable for people of all backgrounds. Moreover, the increasing awareness and education around safe sex practices have led to a higher demand for condoms. Public health campaigns, educational programs, and initiatives aimed at promoting condom use have contributed to a shift in attitudes toward responsible sexual behavior.

Focus on male sexual health to drive market expansion

The sexual wellness market is bifurcated into male and female. The sexual wellness industry share from the male segment will grow at fast pace through 2032, owing to a recent shift towards addressing the specific requirements of men. Erectile dysfunction (ED), premature ejaculation, and low libido are among the issues that affect many men, and there is a rising demand for solutions to address these concerns. As a result, rising popularity of male enhancement supplements, topical creams, and devices specifically designed to enhance sexual performance of men is propelling the industry share.

Accessibility & convenience of drug stores to fuel product sales

The sexual wellness market is divided into drug stores, specialty centers, online stores, and hypermarkets & supermarkets. The industry share from the drug stores segment is expected to record significant progress by 2032, pertaining to easy accessibility, convenience, and presence of a wide range of products. With their widespread presence in local communities, drug stores serve as accessible points of purchase for sexual wellness products for a large consumer base.

This convenience factor encourages individuals to prioritize their sexual well-being and seek products that promote safe & pleasurable experiences. Moreover, drug stores often have dedicated sections or aisles specifically dedicated to sexual wellness, creating a discreet and comfortable shopping environment. This arrangement helps remove the stigma associated with purchasing sexual wellness products, encouraging more individuals to explore & try different options.

Openness about sexual wellness in APAC region

Asia Pacific sexual wellness market is predicted to experience significant development through 2032, owing to the increasing urbanization, changing social norms, and growing disposable incomes. Countries in the region are witnessing a gradual increase in openness and acceptance for discussions on sexual health and well-being. This cultural shift is encouraging individuals to prioritize their sexual wellness and seek out products that enhance their experiences. Moreover, a large population base and rising middle class contribute the rising demand for contraception, lubricants, sexual enhancement products, and sex toys, adding to industry value.

Key players in the global market

Some of the leading players in the global sexual wellness market are Adam & Eve Stores, LELO, BioFilm, Inc., Hot Octopuss Limited, Kessel Medintim GmbH, Karex Berhad, Veru Inc., California Exotic Novelties LLC, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, Trigg Laboratories Inc., Bijoux Indiscrets, TENGA Co. Ltd., pinkcherry, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, fleshlight, Pipedream Extreme, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among several others.

