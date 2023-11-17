United States sexual wellness industry evolves with innovative products & services, emphasizing health, destigmatization. Investment in R&D yields advanced contraceptives, hygiene solutions, pleasure devices. Digital platforms enable discreet access, expert advice, fostering open dialogue.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the newly released report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global sexual wellness market is expected to be worth US$ 296,286.6 million in 2024 and US$ 981,047.8 million by 2034, it is anticipated to rise at a 12.7% CAGR in the evaluation period from 2024 to 2034.

The demand for sexual wellness products has seen a significant upsurge in recent years, driven by a combination of factors, including rising consumer awareness, evolving societal attitudes, and innovative product development. This growing awareness is fostering a more open and inclusive conversation about sexual health, breaking down long-standing taboos and stigmas.

As individuals become increasingly informed and proactive about their sexual well-being, they are actively seeking out products that can enhance their overall sexual experiences and address specific health concerns. Evolving societal attitudes are contributing to sexual wellness product demand.

A more sex-positive culture is emerging, leading to an accepting and inclusive environment where people feel comfortable discussing their sexual needs and preferences. As society becomes more understanding and accommodating, individuals are more inclined to explore and invest in sexual wellness products. This leads to improvements in their intimate relationships and quality of life.

Key manufacturers are constantly introducing new and improved sexual wellness products that cater to a wide range of needs and preferences. These innovations encompass a wide range of categories, including contraceptives, lubricants, sexual aids, and sexual health supplements. These products are designed to be safer, more effective, and user-friendly, addressing the specific concerns and desires of consumers, thereby enhancing the market expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Sexual Wellness Market Study-

The global sexual wellness market witnessed a CAGR of around 12.3% in the historical period between 2019 and 2023.

witnessed a CAGR of around in the historical period between 2019 and 2023. China is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 10.6% in the global sexual wellness market during the forecast period.

in the global sexual wellness market during the forecast period. India is expected to surge at a CAGR of 13.4% in the global sexual wellness industry during the evaluation period.

in the global sexual wellness industry during the evaluation period. The United Kingdom is projected to register a decent CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. In terms of product type, the sex toy segment is set to record a robust CAGR of 12.6% throughout the estimated period.

“Sexual wellness product manufacturers are focusing on research and development to create safe and effective products that are suitable for several aspects of sexual health. They are planning to introduce novel contraceptives to avoid compromising enhancement and pleasure.” – opines Sneha Varghese, Senior Consultant, of Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Companies Profiled in the Sexual Wellness Market:

LifeStyles Healthcare

HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL)

Church & Dwight

Bijoux Indiscrets

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

LELO

Doc Johnson Enterprises

Lovehoney Group

Okamoto Industries Inc.

Karex Berhad

Humanwell Group

Mankind Pharma

Others (As per Request)

Renowned players in the worldwide market for sexual wellness products are actively concentrating on funding research and development. Their mission is to develop cutting-edge sexual wellness solutions that cater to a wide range of consumer preferences while remaining safe and effective.

For instance,

In September 2023 , LELO unveiled a brand-new piece for its ENIGMA line. The brand’s new triple-stimulation toy, the ENIGMA Wave, is meant to provide mixed orgasms for several days.

, LELO unveiled a brand-new piece for its ENIGMA line. The brand’s new triple-stimulation toy, the ENIGMA Wave, is meant to provide mixed orgasms for several days. In May 2023, Victoria’s Secret introduced its new intimate care line category. Inspired by nature and designed for self-care, the Coconut Milk & Rose Intimate Care set includes a close cream, hair oil, intimate wipes, and intimate wash. These easy-to-use, delicate solutions are suitable for daily use, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Sexual Wellness Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034 in its latest offering, which offers an unbiased analysis of the global sexual wellness market.

The report provides insightful information on the global sexual wellness market by product types (sex toys, condoms, lubricants, female contraceptives (OTC), sexual wellness supplements (OTC), and intimate hygiene products), packaging type (blister packs, bottles & dispensers, clamshell packaging, tubes, cardboard boxes, jars, sachets, and pump bottles), consumer orientation (men, and women), distribution channel (modern trade, convenience stores, departmental stores, specialty stores, mono-brand stores, online retailers, drug stores, and other sales channel), and regions.

Sexual Wellness Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Sex Toys Vibrators Dildos Anal Toys Penis Rings Male Masturbators Couples’ Toys BDSM and Bondage Toys

Condoms Latex Condoms Non-latex Condoms

Lubricants Water-based Lubricants Silicone-based Lubricants Oil-based Lubricants

Female Contraceptives (OTC)

Sexual Wellness Supplements (OTC)

Intimate Hygiene Products Intimate Washes and Cleansers Intimate Wipes Intimate Moisturizers Hair Removal Products Intimate Deodorants



By Packaging Type:

Blister Packs

Bottles & Dispensers

Clamshell Packaging

Tubes

Cardboard Boxes

Jars

Sachets

Pump Bottles

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Mono Brand Stores

Online Retailers

Drug Stores

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

