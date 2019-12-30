Sexy Dramedy premieres on Ultra

Breaking News
Ultra Luna premieres the popular Bulgarian dramedy series Desenfrenados (Liaisons).

West Palm Beach, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultra Luna, the HD entertainment channel that features the most popular and captivating series, narconovelas and telenovelas catering to the Latina audience, announced the network premiere of the popular Bulgarian dramedy series Desenfrenados (Liaisons).

With a script liberally peppered with flirtatious dialog and double entendres, Desenfrenados (Liaisons) is centered around the love lives of a famous architect (Mika) and her marriage counselor husband (Tony). Despite their dalliances in extramarital affairs, Tony and Mika still seek ways to keep their marriage intact and maintaining the image of “the perfect family.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s three children Dara, Leah and Bogdan are embroiled in their own chaotic romantic pursuits.   Add to the dramedy cocktail Tony’s sex-obsessed mother Felina, a notorious organized crime boss and a revolving door of scandalous affairs and you have the delightful farce that is Desenfrenados (Liaisons).   

The cast includes:

Mikhail Bilalov…Tony

Lilia Maraviglia…Mika

Anjela Nedyalkova…Dara

Aneta Sotirova…Felina

Lorina Kamburova…Leah

Aleksandar Aleksiev…Bogdan

 

Ultra Luna is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

 

For more information on Ultra Luna’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultralunatv.com and vemox.com.

CONTACT: Jesús Piñango
Ultra Luna
5612495228
[email protected]
