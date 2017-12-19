Seychelle Media, a Fast-Growing Digital Marketing Agency, Ups the Ante adding Simon Crawford-Welch, Ph.D, as Chief Development Officer

Orlando, Fla., Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seychelle Media, an innovative and disruptive digital marketing agency experiencing rapid growth, announces the hiring of Dr. Simon Crawford-Welch as Chief Development Officer. The addition of Dr. Simon Crawford-Welch to the company’s leadership team launches a critical leap forward in Seychelle Media’s strategic initiative to become the de facto digital marketing agency for lead dependent companies seeking lower cost, higher quality customer acquisition channels.

With deep roots in modernizing the marketing and lead generation processes for timeshare companies and key timeshare developers representing top resort destinations on its client roster, Seychelle Media is positioned to expand beyond the vacation ownership vertical.

“Our proprietary lead generation and customer acquisition services are powerful tools for any industry in which businesses rely upon a higher quality of customer at a lower acquisition cost,” says Jason Tremblay, CEO Seychelle Media. “Simon has spent his entire career challenging and improving accepted marketing principles and paradigms. His proven and fearless ability to drive growth by breaking down old barriers is a perfect fit with our mindset at Seychelle Media. His ruthless execution of ROI-focused marketing and lead generation strategies, coupled with his demonstrated ability to grow co-executive prowess will make an extraordinary contribution to our company’s advancement.”

“Simon is laser-focused, and has a great analytical and financial mind and a unique capability to slice through the ‘noise’ to get to the bottom line,” adds Tremblay. “Seychelle Media’s blistering pace is a direct result of applying our targeted lead generation tactics to our own processes, leveraging the data science partnership of Facebook and Big Data. Our objective is to be the best of the best in the business and Simon’s exactly the right person to rocket launch Seychelle Media to that lofty position.”

In his new capacity at Seychelle Media, Simon Crawford-Welch will build and lead a team of dynamic sales professionals who will support business leaders in the realization of their growth potential through custom, targeted lead generation strategies. Dr. Simon Crawford-Welch is the past President & Chief Operating Officer of Diamond Resorts International, the past President of Tesoro Resorts and was previously the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Royal Resorts & Grand Residences.

“I am beyond ecstatic to be partnering with Jason and Brooke Tremblay and the entire Seychelle Media team,” says Simon. “Jason is a serial entrepreneur who has built multiple successful companies. His energy, vision and grasp of digital marketing and lead generation is unique and extraordinary. I am both humbled and inspired to be part of Seychelle Media as we embark on a rapid-expansion journey in a revolutionary direction.”

About Seychelle Media: Seychelle Media is an ROI-centric Digital Marketing Agency built on creative energy, insatiable curiosity and disruptive strategy. The Agency’s services include a collective of disciplines, united by the objective of building brand awareness and converting customers online, including Facebook Advertising, Lead Generation, Marketing Automation, Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Optimization, Paid Search and Pay for Performance Marketing. The Seychelle Media Team specializes in the generation of highly qualified and motivated prospects through the use of proprietary uber-targeting and segmentation methodologies based on its Agency Partner status with Facebook. The company, founded in 2014 is headquartered in Orlando, Florida and is honored to serve partner-clients across the globe in multiple industry verticals including hospitality, transportation, financial services, retail and real estate.

For Additional Information

Contact: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-407-885-5545