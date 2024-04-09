Minneapolis, MN, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, will release its first quarter 2024 results after the market close on May 08, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00pm ET that same day.

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10188081/fc2ce10535

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

Investors are encouraged to submit any questions in advance of the call by emailing them to: [email protected].

Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA Investor Relations +651 240 6001 [email protected] Erin Foran Media Enquiries +651 403 2184 [email protected]

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B Corporation on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

For more information visit sezzle.com.

CONTACT: Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 [email protected]