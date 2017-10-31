SGX utilizes AdroitLogic UltraESB and Enterprise Middleware Framework to process trade and price messages with guaranteed delivery

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdroitLogic, the company that allows enterprises to connect applications, systems and partners with high performance capabilities, today announced the publication of a case study describing utilization of its Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) UltraESB and Enterprise Middleware (EMW) Framework by Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) in integrating multiple subsystems for guaranteed delivery of trade and price messages.

“The use of UltraESB, along with Enterprise Middleware Framework, helped us to integrate multiple subsystems of TITAN-OTC project, while achieving the required performance, reliability and guaranteed delivery for messages,” stated Ang Kian Ann, Assistant Vice President of Enterprise Services at SGX.

SGX is Asia’s most international stock exchange which, together with its affiliates, offers a fully integrated value chain from trading and clearing to settlement and depository services. Being Asia’s leading counterparty for the clearing of financial and commodity products, SGX serves customers through multiple international establishments.

The primary integration challenge involved connecting multiple upstream systems producing trade and price information, with multiple downstream consumers over various transports, protocols and payload formats, while ensuring guaranteed message delivery and high availability. It was also required to monitor each transaction through a customized dashboard offering redelivery, archival and other message management facilities.

The solution comprises multiple EMW interfaces receiving upstream messages over IBM MQ, which are then validated, transformed and parallelly delivered to configured downstreams, with automatic failure detection and redelivery. EMW Framework persists each received, processed and delivered message, exposing them via a custom dashboard integrated with AdroitLogic IMonitor, facilitating tracing, redelivery and archival of messages as well as provisioning or disabling downstream systems on-the-fly. The solution is deployed on a two-node, cross-data-center UltraESB cluster for high availability and failover.

About AdroitLogic

AdroitLogic Private Ltd. is a privately held innovative technology company based in Singapore, with technology offices in Sri Lanka. It believes in, and proves, that better design and clever code yields exceptional software. Hundreds of UltraESB instances are currently used in production, including at Kuoni GTA, Singapore Exchange Limited, StageCoach and Walmart.

AdroitLogic and UltraESB are trademarks of AdroitLogic Private Ltd. All other marks are those of respective owners.

