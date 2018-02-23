SGYP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Synergy”) (NASDAQ:SGYP) securities between September 5, 2017 and November 14, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/synergy-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the loan from CRG Partners III L.P. (“CRG Loan”) did not fund Synergy’s operations through 2019; (2) the Company could not access the second tranche of $100 million financing on or before February 28, 2018 without issuing dilutive equity; and (3) the Company could not access the third tranche of the CRG Loan if and when needed because terms were required to be met in order to access those tranches. On September 5, 2017, Synergy issued a press release announcing it had closed on a “non-dilutive” $300 million loan from CRG Partners III L.P., which would be available to Synergy “when needed” and fund the Company’s operations through 2019. On November 14, 2017, Synergy revealed that terms of the loan agreement, omitted from prior statements regarding the loan, prevented it from accessing $200 million of the loan without conducting a dilutive secondary offering or offerings of shares to raise cash and, as such, the Company was conducting a secondary offering of its shares.

If you suffered a loss in Synergy you have until April 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected], by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/synergy-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3.

