Shake-Up in the Veterinary Industry as Key Leaders Join the Rarebreed Team

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, a thriving community of veterinary hospitals whose goal is to deliver exceptional patient care, outstanding client service, and an amazing employee experience, announced the addition of two veterinary leaders to their growing team of industry experts and the promotion of a third.

Heather Loenser, DVM, has joined the leadership team as chief veterinary officer. Dr. Loenser formerly served as chief medical officer of the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). Dr. Loenser’s commitment to veterinary medicine and teaching others about companion animal care is evident in her previous work with leading pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Animal Health and Zoetis. She has also coached over 200 veterinarians at Colorado State University’s FRANK Communication program and has educated the public through her appearances on popular TV and radio shows like the TODAY Show, FOX News and Martha Stewart radio. She received a Bachelor of Science in animal science and her degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University.

“I’m looking forward to helping fulfill Rarebreed’s purpose of reimagining the veterinary experience from every angle,” she said. “­And I love that the veterinary experience has shifted its focus to include the well-being and resiliency of the practice team.”

William J. Griffin, VMD, has joined Rarebreed as chief growth officer. Dr. Griffin has spent the last two decades in the veterinary industry, first growing a successful, multi-specialty emergency practice in New Jersey, then as a founding member and COO of Pathway Vet Alliance and most recently as a consultant for business and operational analytics in the veterinary space. Through technology and systems-driven support, growing efficient solutions, and leveraging data to produce meaningful insights, he will work to elevate Rarebreed’s partner and de novo practice experience. Dr. Griffin received a Bachelor of Science in biology and conducted master’s research in reproductive physiology at Binghamton University. He received his Veterinary Medical Doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania where he also did an internship and radiology residency training. He is currently completing the Harvard Business Analytics Program.

Dr. Griffin commented, “Improving the profession from a care, experience and financial point of view that impacts not only our doctors but also the entire staff, and particularly the nursing and paraprofessional teams, has been a career-long passion of mine.” He added, “It’s been exciting to watch Rarebreed grow over the last few years and rewarding to see that they have been able to be true to their vision. As I’ve engaged more with the whole Rarebreed team, I see the consistency in their language, behavior and emotional intelligence, which are so important to delivering on the promise of elevating and empowering frontline teams.”

“We are thrilled to have Drs. Loenser and Griffin as part of our team,” said Dan Espinal, co-founder and CEO. “Though both have different areas of focus, they have been champions of veterinary teams for years. They bring the experience, excitement and passion for innovation that will benefit our partner practices, allowing teams to have more efficient workflows and a healthy work-life balance while providing exceptional patient care.”

Kim Farina, DVM, has been promoted from vice president of marketing to chief marketing and communications officer. Over the past year, Dr. Farina has propelled Rarebreed’s growth and brand recognition in the veterinary profession. She brings a robust background, gained from her work with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, AAHA, the American Veterinary Medical Association, the American Association of Feline Practitioners and Zoetis. Dr. Farina’s education includes of Bachelor of Science in electronic media from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and her degree of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from University of California, Davis.

“I am proud to be playing a part in improving the veterinary work experience,” Dr. Farina said. “The Rarebreed community is like no other – it consists of compassionate, ingenious and talented team members dedicated to advancing the quality of patient care, providing stellar client service and ensuring practice teams thrive in their hospitals every day.”

Dan Espinal said, “We are incredibly fortunate to have had Dr. Farina on our leadership team – she truly embodies Rarebreed’s core values of love, respect and fun. Through her marketing expertise and strong leadership, she has transformed and elevated our brand over the last year. We look forward to watching her continue to shake up industry norms and forge a path toward an even more positive experience for all veterinary professionals.”

About Rarebreed

Rarebreed Veterinary Partners is a thriving community of veterinary hospitals that goes the extra mile to create exceptional work experiences, one partnership or team member at a time. We pride ourselves on building trusted, lasting relationships with our partner hospitals, with a goal to provide exceptional patient care, outstanding client service and an amazing work experience. We continue to build a broad network of practices that values healthcare teams by offering them the innovation and tools necessary to grow, improve and reimagine the veterinary experience. For more information, visit www.rarebreedvet.com.

Rarebreed is the registered service mark of Rarebreed Veterinary Partners.

