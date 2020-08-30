Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Shallon Tore Share on Facebook Live New Protest Song

Shallon Tore Share on Facebook Live New Protest Song

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Shallon Tore Share on Facebook Live New Protest Song

ONE MILLION PEOPLE LIVE WITH SHALLON TORE’ ON FACEBOOK LIVE, SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2020 AT 2PM HST / 8PM EST, TO RAISE MONEY FOR NAACP THROUGH THE SALE OF HER NEW SINGLE “I CHOOSE”.

ONE MILLION PEOPLE LIVE WITH SHALLON TORE’ ON FACEBOOK LIVE, SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2020 AT 2PM HST / 8PM EST, TO RAISE MONEY FOR NAACP THROUGH THE SALE OF HER NEW SINGLE “I CHOOSE”.

Hilo,Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ONE MILLION PEOPLE LIVE WITH SHALLON TORE’ ON FACEBOOK LIVE, SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2020 AT 2PM HST / 8PM EST, TO RAISE MONEY FOR NAACP THROUGH THE SALE OF HER NEW SINGLE “I CHOOSE”.

As a high school senior graduating with high honors, I told my guidance counselor I wanted to be a doctor.  Despite being an excellent and accomplished student, she responded that I should consider going to a trade school across town to become a cosmetologist.  Thank God I had people in my life who believed in me, otherwise I wouldn’t be the pediatrician I am today.

Racial injustice comes in many forms and unfortunately it is ingrained in American society.  Systemic racism plagues America at its core, which is evident in many areas including employment, wealth, education, home ownership, healthcare, access to healthy food, and incarceration.

“I Choose” is a song I wrote during first month of the COVID-19 lockdown.  I felt so anxious and fearful because “the world I used to know had crumbled to the ground.”  I had to make a choice.  Either I was going to let the negativity destroy me or trust in God’s promises and experience hope.  Even in the midst of difficult and uncertain times, I can choose not to worry, to pray about everything, and tell God what I need and thank Him for all He has done.  As a result, I can experience His peace and joy.

Shortly after writing this song, the murder of George Floyd happened, once again, bring racism’s ugly fruit to global attention.  However, this time, it was different.  People of all races and backgrounds started to come together to protest and demand change.  This song and video is dedicated to this change.  All proceeds from the sale of “I Choose” will go to the NAACP to help fight racial injustice. I pray the money we raise will help to make a better world for my black children and all people to be able to LIVE and pursue their dreams.  I choose to ask God to show me how I can help, I choose to pray for others and how they can be part of the solution, and I choose to pray for positive change at every level.

VISIT WEBSITE TO LEARN MORE:

I Choose

VISIT FACEBOOK TO JOIN FACEBOOK LIVE EVENT ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2020 AT 2PM HST / 8PM EST

https://www.facebook.com/shallonmusic/

Home

Email: [email protected]

Attachment

  • Shallon Tore Share on Facebook Live New Protest Song

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.