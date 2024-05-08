A Republican lawmaker from New Jersey praised Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to visit Columbia University in response to the anti-Israel protests on campus and blasted President Biden’s leadership on the issue that has spread to campuses nationwide.

“October 7th should have been the absolute wake-up call as to what Hamas and company are all about, Iran too, so Speaker Johnson did a magnificent job,”Smith told Fox News Digital this week about Speaker Johnso

[Read Full story at source]