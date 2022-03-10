Shampoo Market Report 2022-2030: Global Trends and Forecast – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox has just published a new report: ‘World – Shampoos – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights’. Here is a summary of the report’s key findings.

Shampoo Market Size

In 2021, after three years of growth, there was decline in the global shampoo market, when its value decreased by -X% to $X. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, the global market attained the maximum level at $X in 2019, and then dropped in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Shampoo Production

In value terms, shampoo production contracted to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production hit record highs at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Production By Country

The countries with the highest volumes of shampoo production in 2021 were China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes) and India (X tonnes), together comprising X% of global production. These countries were followed by Russia, France, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, Italy, Turkey and Germany, which together accounted for a further X 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Italy, while shampoo production for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth. REQUEST FREE DATA

Shampoo Exports

Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of shampoos increased by X% to X tonnes, rising for the fourth consecutive year after two years of decline. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global exports hit record highs in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in years to come.

In value terms, shampoo exports totaled $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are likely to continue growth in years to come.

Exports by Country

In 2021, France (X tonnes), followed by Thailand (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Romania (X tonnes) and Mexico (X tonnes) were the major exporters of shampoos, together comprising X% of total exports. China (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Romania, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest shampoo supplying countries worldwide were France ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Thailand ($X), together accounting for X% of global exports. These countries were followed by Germany, Mexico, Italy, the UK, Poland, Romania, Belgium, Spain, China and Russia, which together accounted for a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average shampoo export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, approximately equating the previous year. Over the last thirteen-year period, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices hit record highs in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was the U.S. ($X per tonne), while China ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Shampoo Imports

Imports

In 2021, supplies from abroad of shampoos decreased by -X% to X tonnes, falling for the second year in a row after four years of growth. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at X tonnes in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

In value terms, shampoo imports fell to $X in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated noticeable growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2015 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at $X in 2019, and then fell slightly in the following year.

Imports by Country

The countries with the highest levels of shampoo imports in 2021 were the UK (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), Russia (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), China (X tonnes) and the Philippines (X tonnes), together amounting to X% of total import. The Netherlands (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by China, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest shampoo importing markets worldwide were China ($X), the U.S. ($X) and the UK ($X), together accounting for X% of global imports.

In terms of the main importing countries, China recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average shampoo import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, almost unchanged from the previous year. Over the last thirteen years, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 when the average import price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average import prices hit record highs in 2021 and is expected to retain growth in years to come.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was China ($X per tonne), while Italy ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by China, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Shampoos.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Procter and Gamble, Unilever, L’Oréal, High Ridge Brands Co., John Paul Mitchell, Garnier, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson, Henkel, Coty, Estee Lauder, Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf AG, Adolph, Wella, Salysavons, Cosm-Est, RBG Paris – Rose of Bulgaria, Laboratoire Alvend, Olsana, John Paul Mitchell

Sources

World – Shampoos – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Northern America – Shampoos – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU – Shampoos – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia-Pacific – Shampoos – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Australia and Oceania – Shampoos – Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io