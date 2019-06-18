Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan abandoned his quest for the top Pentagon job on Tuesday as reports emerged of domestic violence in his family, plunging the leadership of the U.S. military into new uncertainty just as tensions with Iran are rising.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump says immigration roundup will start next week - June 18, 2019
- Shanahan pulls out of Pentagon job as reports emerge of family violence - June 18, 2019
- Inspired by NBA, Wie ready to play hurt at Women’s PGA Championship - June 18, 2019