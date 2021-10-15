Breaking News
Shane Edgell Accepted Into Young Entrepreneur Council

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Young Entrepreneur Council is an invitation-only community for the world’s most successful entrepreneurs.

ROANOKE, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shane Edgell, Founder & CEO EdgellBIMhas been accepted into Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world’s most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

Shane Edgell was hand-selected to join YEC based on his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. As a member of YEC, Shane will have access to exclusive benefits including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be invited to join the Young Entrepreneur Council. This recognition and platform will further assist EdgellBIM as we continue to expand progressive technology and innovative practices within the large-scale building construction industry. I am looking forward to being a part of this forward-thinking council made up of exceptional entrepreneurs. I hope through sharing my experiences that I will ultimately motivate and encourage others to begin their entrepreneurial journey,” says Shane Edgell, Founder & CEO of EdgellBIM.  

Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, says, “We are honored to welcome Shane Edgell of EdgellBIM to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

For more information about YEC, visit yec.co.

Contact:
Shane Edgell, Founder & CEO
www.EdgellBIM.com
Shane@EdgellBIM.com, (540)520-8240

