Shanghai is taking action to try to identify anyone who came into contact with a coronavirus patient who arrived in the city from Iran, the local government said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Shanghai trying to find people who crossed coronavirus patient from Iran - February 26, 2020
- Saudi Arabia suspends entry for Umrah, visits to Al Masjid Al Nabawy amid coronavirus - February 26, 2020
- Ad spending nears $900 million, Biden lands key endorsement as Democrats campaign in South Carolina - February 26, 2020