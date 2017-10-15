(Reuters) – Maria Sharapova won her first WTA title in more than two years at the Tianjin Open on Sunday, showing plenty of grit and determination as she came from behind in each set to beat Belarusian teenager Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 7-6(8).
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kurds block Iraqi forces access to Kirkuk’s oil fields, airbase - October 15, 2017
- Sharapova wins first WTA title since return from ban - October 15, 2017
- North Korea not ready to hold talks with South Korea in Russia: agencies - October 15, 2017