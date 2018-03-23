SHARC Announces Agreement with HIGHMARK NY to Sell Its Waste Water Energy Recycling Systems in New York City Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (“SHARC”) is pleased to announce that it has entered Sales Representative Agreements (“Sales Agreement”) with HIGHMARK NY, LLC (“HIGHMARK”).

Under the terms of the Sales Agreement, HIGHMARK has been authorized to sell Vancouver-based SHARC products throughout the New York City metro area, effective immediately.

The partnership combines SHARC’s unique and innovative waste water energy recycling technology, which provides efficient and economical space heating and cooling for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, with HIGHMARK’s commitment to reducing energy consumed and carbon emissions produced by New York City’s buildings.

New York City-based HIGHMARK is a pioneer in building efficiency as it searches the world for the most innovative products and technologies on the market. The team consists of a global network of HVAC professionals committed to ensuring buildings operate as efficiently as possible. Since its founding in 2013, the company has experienced double-digit annual growth, and continues to expand its extensive client base.

“SHARC shares our commitment to challenging the status quo by increasing building efficiency, and it’s an honor to represent their remarkably innovative technology in the New York City market,” said Richard Gerbe, Co-Founder and CEO of HIGHMARK. “The amount of energy that’s wasted to heat domestic water in buildings is astronomical. Fossil fuels are burned to heat the water, the energy is then flushed down the drain with the wastewater and new energy is required to heat more water, thus burning more fossil fuels. It’s a vicious cycle of inefficiency and wasted energy,” he said.

“SHARC technology puts an end to this energy waste,” Gerbe continued. “Its technology recovers the energy used to heat water and keeps the energy in the building to be reused for additional heating, cooling and conditioning. Essentially, SHARC is the last line of defense for energy recovery by reusing energy from domestic water systems and industrial cleaners. It’s a privilege to be the first company in the New York City metro area to represent such an outside-the-box technology.”

SHARC Founder and CEO Lynn Mueller commented on the partnership, “We selected HIGHMARK as a like-minded, purpose-driven partner, and believe in their company’s mission to tap into the 87 billion gallons of waste water in North America and Europe that go directly into the sewer each day, which can potentially replace 1.5 billion Mwh of natural gas now used for heating and cooling.”

“We are excited about extending our product sales into the New York City metro area with HIGHMARK,” Mr. Mueller continued. “HIGHMARK shares our mission to revolutionize the HVAC industry and understands the enormous potential of SHARC technology. It’s an ideal fit.”

Vancouver-based SHARC is rapidly becoming recognized for its line of energy systems that extract the heat energy from waste water. SHARC recently won Best Innovation at the Scottish Green Energy Awards for the installation of the United Kingdom’s first sewage heat recovery system at Borders College in Scotland, which aims to displace 1.8 GWH (GigaWatt Hours) of natural gas and eliminate more than 230 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

SHARC’s first US project, announced November 7, 2017 and currently under construction, will provide heat and cooling for the new $60 million District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (DC Water) headquarters in Washington DC.

About HIGHMARK NY, LLC

HIGHMARK helps engineers, contractors, building owners and building operators who are serious about building efficiency and sustainability by rigorously vetting the best technologies, embracing new innovations and challenging the status quo, with a focus on HVAC, energy services and water management. Since 2013, we’ve partnered with likeminded industry leaders from across the globe in order to bring to market high-quality and advanced products and technologies that will better the built environment for centuries to come.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE:SHRC), the United States (OTCQB:INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt:IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company also announces the issuance of 250,000 stock options at $0.46 to directors, management, and consultants of the Company for a term of twelve (12) months.

