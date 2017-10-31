Sharc International Systems Announces Newest PIRANHA™ System

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWD) (“SHARC” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the in-house design of the newest PIRANHA™ wastewater heat exchange system, (the “PIRANHA HC”).

The PIRANHA HC is a self-contained heat exchange system specifically designed to provide domestic hot water pre-heating and space conditioning (heating and cooling). With its specially engineered direct expansion heat exchanger, the PIRANHA HC is designed for multi-unit residential (50-200 units) and stand-alone commercial applications.

The PIRANHA HC is easily installed in new and retrofit construction projects, is attributable to LEED® credit criterion, and promotes the numerous environmental and energy-saving benefits of an expertly engineered wastewater heat exchange system.

While SHARC’s signature PIRANHA™ system provides domestic water pre-heating, the PIRANHA HC’s added space conditioning feature provides even greater carbon reduction and energy savings. Whether it’s for a building’s lobby, training facility, or conference room, the PIRANHA HC can provide strategic and specific space conditioning that eliminates the need for additional equipment. The PIRANHA HC’s compact system frees up space for developers and building owners to add further amenities or suites, while improving the building’s overall energy efficiency.

The PIRANHA HC’s multi-functionality provides a short payback for users as it operates at efficiencies of 400-600%. Water and space heating represent some of the highest operating costs for buildings and the PIRANHA HC works to significantly reduce these costs. With a robust design and lifecycle of 25+ years, the PIRANHA HC is dedicated to delivering clean energy for the long-term.

SHARC is also pleased to announce that it is a finalist for the 2018 AHR Expo® Innovation Award for Green Building Innovation.

The AHR Expo® is the world’s largest HVACR (Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) convention. The annual AHR Expo® Innovation Awards competition honors the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year’s AHR Expo. Products go head-to-head in the following categories: building automation; cooling; green building; heating; indoor air quality; plumbing; refrigeration; software; tools & instruments; and ventilation. Winners are selected by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges who evaluate all award entries based on innovative design, value, creativity, application, and market impact.

SHARC’s PIRANHA HC was chosen as a finalist among elite company in the HVACR market. The award is a result of the Company’s ambition to meet the growing demand for clean technology through delivering a highly-efficient compact device that provides multiple services.

SHARC will be attending the annual AHR Expo® in Chicago from January 22-24, 2018, at Booth 5097.

About Sharc International Systems

Sharc International Systems is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. Its systems recycle thermal energy from waste water, generating the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling and hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

