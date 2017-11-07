Sharc International to Install its Largest SHARC Heat and Cooling Exchange System with the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority

SHARC wastewater heat exchange system to be shipped in January 2018 to District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWD) (“SHARC” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the SHARC 660 system fabrication for the District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (“DC Water”) is complete and undergoing factory testing. The Company expects the SHARC wastewater heat exchange system to be shipped in January 2018.

The new $60 million headquarters for DC Water will showcase the future in sustainable design and construction. In addition to providing a state-of-the-art work environment for its employees, the new headquarters will employ many advanced strategies to express the best practices in environmental stewardship. Developed by SmithGroupJJR, in collaboration with builder, Skanska AB of Sweden, the headquarters will achieve and surpass LEED® Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

DC Water’s headquarters will be the first building in the United States to use SHARC technology for heating and cooling. Located on the banks of the Anacostia River in Southeast Washington, DC, the building is constructed over two operating pump stations that two-thirds of the metro area’s sewer outflow passes through. The building’s unique location over the two operating pump stations provide an uninterruptible, limitless supply of thermal energy. Through the use of SHARC’s innovative heat exchange system and other energy saving strategies, the building will be one of the most energy efficient buildings in the Mid-Atlantic region and will serve as a major showcase for SHARC in the Nation’s Capital.

Don Posson, Corporate Director of Engineering at SmithGroupJJR stated: “Constructing a cutting edge 150,000-square-foot head office building directly over a pumping station would normally be viewed as improbable, but by doing so DC Water will be able to repurpose the station’s wastewater to provide sufficient power to heat and cool this large building. It is an innovation solution and a seamless complement to DC Water’s objective of a greener, healthier District of Columbia.”

Lynn Mueller, CEO of Sharc commented: “With the integration of SHARC technology into the design of the new DC Water headquarters, this gives us a strategic position into the Nation’s Capital infrastructure and showcases the world-class technology of the SHARC wastewater heat exchange system in the seat of government.”

About Sharc International Systems

Sharc International Systems is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. Its systems recycle thermal energy from waste water, generating the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling and hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

