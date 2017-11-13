SHARE BUYBACK WEEK 45 2017

|company announcement no. 72
DFDS A/S has in week 45 purchased 33,811 own shares for DKK 12.2m as part of the share buyback of DKK 300m launched on 17 August 2017 and expiring latest on
6 February 2018, ref. company announcement no. 53/2017 of 17 August 2017.
The accumulated buyback of 451,168 shares for DKK 163.3m amounts to 54.4% of the programme.
|Period, 2017
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price
|Value, DKK
|Accumulated week 44
|417,357
|362.0
|151,100,545
|06 November
|7,181
|364.8
|2,619,886
|07 November
|9,636
|361.4
|3,482,327
|08 November
|0
|0.0
|0
|09 November
|8,863
|363.4
|3,220,823
|10 November
|8,131
|358.3
|2,913,471
|Total week 45
|33,811
|361.9
|12,236,507
|Accumulated week 45
|451,168
|362.0
|163,337,053
Following the purchase, DFDS’ holding of own shares is 2,113,931 equal to 3.7% of the total number of shares of 57,000,000. Excluding own shares, the number of circulating shares is 54,886,069.
The share buyback is organised in compliance with the European Commission Regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (Safe Harbour regulation for share buybacks).
Information about all transactions are available in the attachment.
Contact
Torben Carlsen, CFO +45 33 42 32 01
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
