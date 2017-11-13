SHARE BUYBACK WEEK 45 2017

Breaking News
company announcement no. 72
 

DFDS A/S has in week 45 purchased 33,811 own shares for DKK 12.2m as part of the share buyback of DKK 300m launched on 17 August 2017 and expiring latest on
6 February 2018, ref. company announcement no. 53/2017 of 17 August 2017.

The accumulated buyback of 451,168 shares for DKK 163.3m amounts to 54.4% of the programme.

Period, 2017 No. of shares Average  purchase price Value, DKK
       
Accumulated week 44 417,357 362.0 151,100,545
06 November 7,181 364.8 2,619,886
07 November 9,636 361.4 3,482,327
08 November 0 0.0 0
09 November 8,863 363.4 3,220,823
10 November 8,131 358.3 2,913,471
Total week 45 33,811 361.9 12,236,507
Accumulated week 45 451,168 362.0 163,337,053

Following the purchase, DFDS’ holding of own shares is 2,113,931 equal to 3.7% of the total number of shares of 57,000,000. Excluding own shares, the number of circulating shares is 54,886,069.

The share buyback is organised in compliance with the European Commission Regulation 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (Safe Harbour regulation for share buybacks).

Information about all transactions are available in the attachment.

Contact
Torben Carlsen, CFO  +45 33 42 32 01   
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59   

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcbbaddd-f8e7-40d3-b513-fb857cbbbd72

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79cb4278-d914-4bed-9042-05463c4ab8eb

