Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

ATLANTA, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharecare, the digital health company helping people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its co-founder, chairman and CEO Jeff Arnold will interview David Hoke, Walmart’s senior director of Associate Health and Wellbeing, at The Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego.

Scheduled for Tuesday, March 27 at 1:40 p.m. PT, Hoke will discuss Walmart’s innovative approach to improving the health and wellbeing of their workforce; and how they are partnering with Sharecare to engage with and increase the personal capacity of Walmart’s population and the broader communities in which the company operates.

“The complex and varied healthcare challenges that employers face today require a willingness to collaborate, think differently and design comprehensive healthcare strategies through the lens of consumerism,” said Arnold. “We are proud to have partners like Walmart who not only are committed to improving the wellbeing of each of their associates, but also can inspire other employers to take more innovative, provocative approaches to fostering healthier workforces and communities.”

WHEN: Tuesday, March 27 at 1:40 p.m. PT
WHERE: Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Sapphire Ballroom
WHAT: Concurrent Session F3: Creating Sustained Engagement Through Personalized Employee Health
WHO: Jeff Arnold, Sharecare’s co-founder, chairman and CEO, and David Hoke, Walmart’s senior director of Associate Health and Wellbeing

To learn more about Sharecare’s ability to deliver real engagement and meaningful change for employers, attendees of The Conference Board in San Diego can visit the Sharecare team in Booth #31 in Sapphire AEI on Level 4 of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive life. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:
Sharecare PR Team
[email protected]
404.665.4305

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7c7389b-6d52-48d2-adf5-b5b0ff40d5d6

 

