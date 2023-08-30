ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 12:55 p.m. E.T.

During the fireside chat, Mr. Arnold will discuss key points from Sharecare’s second quarter 2023 results, centered on the Company’s progress toward its full-year target of 12.9 million eligible Enterprise lives and continued confidence in its unique, integrated approach to delivering comprehensive care solutions which measurably improve clinical outcomes across the populations of its customers, including large employers, health systems, payors, TPAs, and government organizations. He will also highlight the continued strength of Sharecare’s financial health given the Company’s performance in the second quarter, including $110.4 million in revenue; the positive expansion of its adjusted EBITDA margins; substantially improved cash burn through a $30 million annualized cost-savings initiative; and the robustness of its balance sheet – all of which will help Sharecare reach its goal of cash flow breakeven by year’s end and provides confidence in its fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

The link for the simultaneous audio webcast will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations, where a replay also will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

