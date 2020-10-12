SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating the Officers and Directors of VRTU, CBMG, TNAV, STRS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Virtusa Corporation, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Telenav, Inc., and Stratus Properties Inc. If you are a current owner of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 400-4966.

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Virtusa Corporation’s agreement to be acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia. Under the terms of the agreement, Virtusa Corporation’s shareholders will receive $51.35 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GSCBMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cellular Biomedicine Group’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium headed by Bizuo (Tony) Liu. Under the terms of the agreement, Cellular Biomedicine Group’s shareholders will receive $19.75 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders resulting from allegations that Telenav may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Stratus Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders resulting from allegations that Status Properties may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

