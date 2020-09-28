Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On August 19, 2020, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) stunned the markets when it announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec (VR) gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. In the CRL, the FDA informed BioMarin that the Company’s BLA was not ready for approval. On this news, BioMarin’s stock fell $41.82 per share, or over 35%, in just one day.

In the CRL, the FDA concluded that “the differences between” BioMarin’s Phase 1/2 study and the Phase 3 study for VR “limited [the FDA’s] ability to rely on the Phase 1/2 study to support durability of effect.” The FDA therefore recommended that BioMarin complete its Phase 3 study (not due to conclude until November 2021) and that BioMarin submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants.

A lawsuit alleging violations of federal securities laws has been filed against BioMarin and certain of its officers and directors. The suit alleges that beginning on February 28, 2020, BioMarin misled investors about its BLA, namely, that the Company misrepresented the differences between its Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 studies for VR, which limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support FDA approval. According to the lawsuit, the August 19, 2020 disclosure of the CRL from the FDA shocked the market because of the Company’s previous statements about the BLA and the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and is captioned Tsantes v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-06719.

If you purchased or acquired shares of BioMarin between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/bmrn. The deadline to move the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff is November 24, 2020.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.