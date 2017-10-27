SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Antares Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of purchasers of Antares Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATRS) (“Antares” or the “Company”) securities during the period between December 21, 2016 and October 12, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until December 22, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Antares securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that Antares had provided insufficient data to the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in connection with its New Drug Application (NDA) for Xyosted, one of its lead product candidates.

According to the complaint, following an October 22, 2017 press release announcing that the Company received a letter from the FDA stating that the agency had “identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments” for Xyosted, the value of Antares shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Antares securities purchased on or after December 21, 2016 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please visit our website at http://www.browerpiven.com/casesandinvestigations.html. You may also request more information by contacting Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

