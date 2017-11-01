SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In trivago N.V. (Nasdaq:TRVG) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class who purchased trivago N.V. (Nasdaq:TRVG) (“trivago” or the “Company”) American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) pursuant and/or traceable to trivago’s Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering on or about December 16, 2016 (the “IPO”), and/or on the open market between December 16, 2016 and October 26, 2017, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until December 29, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in trivago in connection with the Company’s IPO and/or during the Class Period. Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose in connection with the Company’s IPO and during the Class Period that the Company engaged in deceptive sales practices and such practices were nearly certain to bring trivago under enhanced regulatory scrutiny.

According to the complaint, following an October 27, 2017 announcement by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority that it was investigating the manner in which trivago displays information to customers, the value of trivago American Depositary Receipts declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in trivago’s IPO and/or during the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please visit our website at http://www.browerpiven.com/casesandinvestigations.html. You may also request more information by contacting Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616. Brower Piven also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company’s conduct during the period in question to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT: Charles J. Piven

Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation

1925 Old Valley Road

Stevenson, Maryland 21153

Telephone: 410-415-6616

[email protected]