SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS AEP, COG, COTY, FE INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Class Period: 2/21/2017 – 7/21/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 28, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fe/

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Class Period: 10/23/2015 – 6/12/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 13, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cog/

American Electric Power, Inc. (AEP)

Class Period: 11/2/2016 – 7/24/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 19, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-aep/

Coty, Inc. (COTY)

Class Period: 10/3/2016 – 5/28/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 3, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-coty/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email ([email protected]), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

