SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CACC, FAF, TRQ, WFC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)
Class Period: 11/1/2019 – 8/28/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 1, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cacc/

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)
Class Period: 7/17/2018 – 7/31/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 14, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-trq/

First American Financial Corp. (FAF)
Class Period: 2/17/2017 – 10/22/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 24, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-faf/

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
Class Period: 10/13/2017 – 10/13/2020
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 29, 2020
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wfc/   

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email ([email protected]), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

