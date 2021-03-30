SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Canoo Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

Breaking News
BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it is investigating Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. If you lost money on your investment in Canoo, you should contact Block & Leviton.

Canoo is a company that is purportedly developing purpose-built electric vehicles. Canoo’s Chairman, Tony Aquila, previously touted that Canoo would partner with Hyundai to develop such a vehicle. However, on March 29, 2021, The Verge published an article entitled “Canoo’s deal with Hyundai appears dead. The startup . . . also changed its tune on selling EV tech to big companies.” The article continued that “[w]hen pressed” Aquila said “that talk of potential partnerships was presumptuous.” On this news, shares of Canoo stock fell from their March 26, 2021 close of $12.46 per share to a March 30, 2021 close of $9.30, representing a loss of approximately 25% in just two trading days.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com) is investigating whether Canoo and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you suffered a loss on your investment in Canoo please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or visit our website for information on the case.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

