Breaking News
Home / Top News / SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS AAPL, ASNA, PSMT, REV INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS AAPL, ASNA, PSMT, REV INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

NEW ORLEANS, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Apple Inc. (AAPL)
Class Period: 8/1/2017 – 1/2/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 17, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-apple-inc-securities-litigation

Revlon, Inc. (REV)
Class Period: 3/12/2015 – 3/28/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 15, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-revlon-inc-securities-litigation-3  

PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)
Class Period: 10/26/2017 – 10/25/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 22, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-pricesmart-inc-securities-litigation-1   

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)
Class Period: 9/16/2015 – 6/8/2017
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ascena-retail-group-inc-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.