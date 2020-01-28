Shareholder Alert – Grand Canyon Education, Inc. – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of LOPE Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: LOPE ) to determine whether Grand Canyon may have violated federal securities laws.

Citron Research recently reported that “Citron believes that management of Grand Canyon has been both incompetent and deceitful in its ability to transform the school to adapt to the rapidly changing for profit education space.” Citron Research also, among other things, reported that “[t]he corporate structure between Grand Canyon Education [“GCE”] and Grand Canyon University [“GCU”] is one that the SEC should investigate. GCE’s revenues are almost entirely from Grand Canyon University. Having a captive customer that is 90% of revenues with the same CEO and no “Chinese wall” does not pass the smell test.” Additionally, “Citron believes GCE is stuffing GCU with expenses to inflate its own profitability and as a result bankrupting GCU.”

