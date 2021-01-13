SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RNET, HMSY, NK, PRGX; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Viasat, Inc. for 0.1845 Viasat common shares for each RigNet common share. If you are a RigNet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 in cash per share. If you are an HMS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. If you are an ImmunityBio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ardian for $7.71 per share. If you are a PRGX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

