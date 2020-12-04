SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors of OrthoPediatrics Who Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KIDS) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Culper Research published a report, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Even Channel Stuffing Can’t Save This Company,” which, among other things, stated that Culper Research “. . . believe[s] OrthoPediatrics has engaged in a channel stuffing scheme that has systematically and significantly overstated revenues.”

On this news, the stock price of OrthoPediatrics fell $4.12 per share, or 9.13%, to close at $41.02 per share on December 2, 2020.

